More areas placed under signal no. 2 as Auring nears land

Tropical storm Auring packs winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour, and gustiness of up to 80 kph. PAGASA

MANILA - More areas in the Southern part of the Philippines were placed under storm signal no. 2 as tropical storm Auring moved closer to land, the state weather bureau said in its latest bulletin on Sunday.

PAGASA said the following areas are under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 2, meaning they can expect winds of 61 to 120 kilometers per hour within the next 24 hours.

SIGNAL NO. 2

Visayas:

Central and southern portions of Eastern Samar

Central and southern portions of Samar

Eastern portion of Leyte

Eastern portion of Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Signal no. 1 is also up in several areas in Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao

SIGNAL NO. 1

Luzon

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Albay

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur

Eastern portion of Romblon

Visayas

Northern Samar

the rest of Eastern Samar

the rest of Samar, Biliran

the rest of Leyte

the rest of Southern Leyte

Cebu

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental

Northern and central portions of Iloilo

Capiz

Guimaras

Eastern portion of Aklan

Mindanao:

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Bukidnon

These areas can expect moderate to heavy rains this Sunday and up to Monday morning.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the center of Auring was seen 285 kilometers East-Northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Auring was seen packing winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The storm along with the Northeast monsoon or amihan is expected to bring "unfavorable weather conditions" in large parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, and some parts of Southern and Central Luzon, PAGASA said.