More areas placed under signal no. 2 as Auring nears land

MANILA - More areas in the Southern part of the Philippines were placed under storm signal no. 2 as tropical storm Auring moved closer to land, the state weather bureau said in its latest bulletin on Sunday.
PAGASA said the following areas are under tropical cyclone warning signal no. 2, meaning they can expect winds of 61 to 120 kilometers per hour within the next 24 hours.
SIGNAL NO. 2
Visayas:
- Central and southern portions of Eastern Samar
- Central and southern portions of Samar
- Eastern portion of Leyte
- Eastern portion of Southern Leyte
Mindanao
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands
Signal no. 1 is also up in several areas in Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao
SIGNAL NO. 1
Luzon
- Sorsogon
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Eastern portion of Camarines Sur
- Eastern portion of Romblon
Visayas
- Northern Samar
- the rest of Eastern Samar
- the rest of Samar, Biliran
- the rest of Leyte
- the rest of Southern Leyte
- Cebu
- Bohol
- Siquijor
- Negros Oriental
- the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental
- Northern and central portions of Iloilo
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Eastern portion of Aklan
Mindanao:
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Davao Oriental
- Davao de Oro
- Davao del Norte
- Camiguin
- Misamis Oriental
- Bukidnon
These areas can expect moderate to heavy rains this Sunday and up to Monday morning.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the center of Auring was seen 285 kilometers East-Northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
Auring was seen packing winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.
The storm along with the Northeast monsoon or amihan is expected to bring "unfavorable weather conditions" in large parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, and some parts of Southern and Central Luzon, PAGASA said.
