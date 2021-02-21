Health protocols must be implemented in community setting prior to MGCQ shift: expert

People visit the historic Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila on February 17, 2021, the first day of its reopening after being closed due to quarantine restrictions. Along with Fort Santiago, Intramuros is also reopening Casa Manila Museum and Baluarte de San Diego, which comes after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allowed the opening of more industries in areas under general community quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Government is urged to implement minimum health standards in a community setting and ensure enough public transport following the proposal to further ease COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, an infectious disease expert said Sunday.

Officials have proposed to place the entire country under modified general community quarantine, the lowest in a 4-step lockdown, starting next month in a bid to revive the pandemic-battered economy.

Local governments are urged to create opportunities for the public to ensure they can follow health protocols, said Dr. Anna Ong Lim, a pediatric infectious disease specialist.

"In the same way as individuals na parati tayong pinapayuhan na dapat inaalagan ang possibility na hindi tayo mahawa by implementing minimum public health standards, dapat gawin din natin 'yan sa community setting," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(In the same way as individuals, we're always reminded to avoid contracting the virus by implementing mininum public health standards, it should also be done in a community setting.)

"Papaano natin mabibigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga tao na parati nilang nai-implement ang APAT (air circulation, physical distancing, always wear a face mask, thirty minutes or less interactions) Dapat."

(How can the public be given the opportunity to implement 'APAT Dapat'.)

She added, "Kailangan natin mabigyan ang mga tao ng opportunity na 'pag sila ay sasakay sa mga public transport, maayos 'tong mga sasakyan nila, yung pupuntahan nila makakasiguro tayo na maganda ang ventilation."

(We must give them the opportunity to ride decent public transport and ensure the places they would go to have good ventilation.)

The Department of the Interior and Local Government will assist local officials should COVID-19 cases spike, said Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Alam niyo naman po na ang unang tungkulin ng DILG, aside from supervision is to provide technical assistance sa kanila. So, kaagad po, 'pag may pagtaas ng kaso sa isang lugar ay kinakausap agad ang mayor na ipatawag at mag-meeting na ang task force, na kailangan operational," he said.

(Aside from supervision, the DILG is also primarily tasked to provide technical assistance to local governments. So if there is an increase in cases in an area, the mayor is urged to call for a meeting of the anti-virus task force, which should be operational.)

"Minomonitor din ng LGOOs (local government operations officer) kung ang isolation facilities ay functioning. And then yung contact tracing teams, kailangan gumagalaw na."

(LGOOs also monitor whether isolation facilities are functioning. And contact tracing teams must begin their duty.)

The Philippines as of Saturday reported 559,288 cases of COVID-19, with 34,100 active infections.

The health department earlier said it was monitoring 2 COVID-19 mutations with "potential clinical significance" in Central Visayas.

Local government must step up their COVID-19 response should the national government proceed with placing the Philippines under MGCQ, Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The Philippines expects to receive this month its initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines, with which it aims to inoculate some 70 million to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.