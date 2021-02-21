Bonifacio Global City opens parks to supervised minors

MANILA - Supervised minors can now visit parks and outdoor areas of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, its management said Sunday.

"We welcome supervised minors—those 17 & below—back to our open parks and outdoor areas for exercise and essentials," it said.

"To ensure proper implementation of social distancing, BGC Management reserves the right to limit the number of guests inside the park at any time," it added.

Food establishments have yet to resume dine-in operations, BGC said.

According to the latest Omnibus Guidelines on the implementation of community quarantine in the country, while children below 15 years old and those 65 years old and above are required to stay at home at all times except for when obtaining essential goods and services in areas under general community quarantine, the prohibition does not apply for jogging, biking and other related physical exercise activities.

Metro Manila, home to roughly a tenth of the Philippines' 100 million population and which accounts for a third of the country's gross domestic product, remains under GCQ and is likely to transition to the least restrictive modified GCQ next month.