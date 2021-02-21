Benguet temperature drops to 7.9 degrees Celsius as amihan persists

At a farm in La Trinidad, Benguet. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Benguet province on Sunday recorded the coldest temperature so far this amihan season at 7.9 degrees Celsius, the state weather bureau said.

Summer capital Baguio City recorded 9 degrees Celsius while Metro Manila tallied 19.3 degrees Celsius, PAGASA said.

Baguio's coolest temperature on record was at 6.3-degrees Celsius, back in Jan. 18, 1961. The lowest temperature drop in Metro Manila was 14.5 degrees Celsius recorded in January 11, 1914, PAGASA said.

The onset of the amihan season which prevails over the eastern part of the Philippines was declared on October 24.

It is associated with cold and dry winds, as well as light rains. During this time, storms heading north, fueled by warm and moist air, are often weakened because of the cooler weather.