76.5 percent of Filipino nurses willing to take COVID-19 vaccine: group

A health worker in a PPE cools herself in front of a fan at a testing center in Navotas City on August 20, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Three out of four Filipino nurses are willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a survey bared Sunday, as the deadly disease continues to rage in the Philippines where nearly 15,000 healthcare workers have been infected.

According to Filipino Nurses United (FNU), their recent one-week long survey showed 494 out of 646 nurse-respondents, or at least 76.5 percent, expressed their intention to be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.

Thirty-seven meanwhile were not willing to be vaccinated for fear of side-effects, presence of co-morbidities, and possible negative effects on breastfeeding.

The remaining 115 nurses said they are still undecided as they want to know which vaccines are tested or proven safe.

The FNU stressed on the importance of government's assurance to Filipinos over COVID-19 vaccines that have been shown to be safe and effective.

"The survey findings show that nurses are willing to be vaccinated if there is full guarantee for their safety so that they can still continue serving and caring for their patients/clients," the group said in a statement.

The FNU emphasized taking the vaccine is "serious, crucial and urgent", and that nurses and other health workers should need "serious, consistent assurance" they will be prioritized in the Philippines vaccination program with free, safe and adequate COVID-19 shots.

FNU said all nurses, and other health workers, whether in public or private sector should be provided with free, safe and efficacious vaccines.

The FNU called on government "to take full responsibility in vaccine regulation and monitoring for adverse side effects, indemnification for serious adverse effects and death, for treatment and hospitalization for all health workers and the public.

The country earlier logged 100 new COVID-19 cases among health workers, bringing the total number of health frontliners who contracted the illness to at least 14,552.

At one point of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines, health workers made up almost 20 percent of the total infections.

As of posting, the Philippines has 561,169 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,088 deaths and 522,843 recoveries. Active cases in the country stand at 26,238.

The government earlier said 50 to 70 million Filipinos can be immunized against COVID-19 by yearend if vaccine supplies arrive on time.

However, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said procurement of the jabs was delayed over manufacturers’ concerns that the Philippines may sue them, just like it did with Sanofi over the Dengvaxia vaccines.