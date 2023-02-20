Zubiri ups inflation, medical assistance of Senate employees

The Philippine Senate’s around 3,000 employees received their biggest treat for this year so far from Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony.

The Senate leadership will increase their P12,200 inflationary adjustment assistance and P30,000 medical assistance.

Addressing the Senate employees Monday, Zubiri took note of the financial difficulties that many Filipinos face today as a result of the pandemic.

The situation, he added, was worsened by the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities brought about by inflation.

Zubiri later dropped the good news to his subordinates.

“To help you all deal with your daily expenses, we have improved the Inflationary Adjustment Assistance. Tumaas ang inflation, eh 'di dapat itaas din natin ang assistance. Kaya mula P12,200, gagawin natin itong P50,000, or your basic salary, whichever is higher,” Zubiri told the ecstatic crowd.

The adjusted inflationary assistance will be credited to the employees’ salary in August according to Zubiri.

Next to inflationary assistance is the increase of the current P30,000 Medical Assistance to P50,000 this September.

Both assistance will be a one-time benefit, Zubiri said.

In his speech, Zubiri appealed to Senate employees to help in conserving the institution’s resources as their own way of helping the government.

He also expressed his support in adjusting the minimum wage in the country.

“Ang living wage natin ngayon ay mataas sa minimum wage. Ibig ko pong sabihin bitin ang minimum wage sa ating mga manggagawa,” Zubiri said.

“If you ask me, everybody should share including the private sector so okay sa akin na itaas ang minimum wage ng ating mga kababayan at dapat itaas agad dahil medyo ang inflation ay tumataas na rin.”