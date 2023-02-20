Watch more News on iWantTFC

Mass shootings are once again at the forefront this year. In fact, the US has so far seen more mass shootings than days in 2023.

Last month in Los Angeles, Filipino American Valentino Alvero was among 11 people gunned down at a Monterey Park dance hall on Lunar New Year's eve. Days later, a Half-Moon Bay farm worker opened fire and killed seven people. This week, three students were shot dead at the Michigan State University campus.

These incidents have prompted the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles to hold a webinar.

"We are more concerned about the immediate safety of members of our community in the event of a mass shooting or what we call an active shooting incident and this is the reason why the Philippine Consulate in Los Angeles has organized this webinar. Which leads me to saying no matter how good the laws are or how good the police are in doing their job, our safety is often a personal responsibility," Consul General Edgar Badajos said.

Both Philippine- and Los Angeles-based law enforcement officers gave their advice on how to respond to these types of incidents: from running to hiding, and as a last resort, fighting a gunman.

They also urge people to stay vigilant. Recently, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was tipped off by neighbors that a resident in a Hollywood high-rise building was purchasing weapons and talking about shooting people. The tip led to an arrest and officers believe that this may have thwarted a potential sniper incident.

The LAPD said the public can anonymously leave tips if they suspect someone may be plotting a mass shooting, whether it’s verbally making threats, or acquiring weapons.

LAPD senior lead officer Joseph Orlanes pointed out the threshold for an intervention especially from law enforcement.

"We determine it on the questions we ask from you and the information we receive from you. We have a non-emergency number that we transfer the person calling 911 if it's a non-emergency," Orlanes noted. "You could ask the question whether it's a valid incident or meets the criminal elements of us having to respond with lights and sirens but the thing is, you’ll never know until you call us. Please don’t hesitate to call even though we may not get the whole story. Let us ask those vital questions to determine whether we should have a police response or not."

On the legislative side, Fil-Am Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside Governor Gavin Newsom and State Senator Anthony Portantino introduced SB2.

SB2 would restrict people under 21 years old from getting a concealed weapon permit. It will require stricter training, and it will also ban guns from many public places such as schools, churches, public transportation, event spaces, and parks.

"We have seen this tragedy in too many places, dancehalls, and workplaces, gas stations, night clubs, places where people should be and feel safe. So with this legislation which I am proud to sponsor, we will strengthen the concealed carry laws in the state of California," Bonta said.

California already has some of the strictest gun laws in the country.

With this legislation introduced, the California Rifle and Pistol Association is planning a lawsuit if the bill is passed. Meanwhile, the California Senate's Republican leader Brian Jones argues that the current laws need to be enforced rather than introducing new laws.