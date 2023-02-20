Padilla files resolution defending Duterte from ICC

It’s Senator Robin Padilla’s turn to file a resolution that aims to defend former president Rodrigo Duterte “against the investigation or prosecution by the International Criminal Court.”

Padilla filed Resolution 488 on Monday, days after Duterte’s political ally, former president Gloria Arroyo, and 18 other congressmen filed House Resolution 780 carrying the same intent.

Just like the Arroyo-led resolution, Padilla said Duterte’s “war against drugs” brought back peace and order in the Philippines.

“Former president Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s presidency has ushered remarkable accomplishments brought about by his relentless campaign against illegal drugs, insurgency, separatism and terrorism, corruption in government, and criminality, thus making the life of every Filipino better, comfortable and peaceful,” Padilla in his filed resolution stated.

Duterte’s former aide, Senator Christopher Go, quickly thanked Padilla and offered to co-author the resolution.

“I thank Sen. Robinhood Padilla for his Proposed Senate Resolution No. 488 defending former president Rodrigo Duterte from investigation or prosecution by the ICC. I am most willing to be made as a co-author of said resolution,” Go, in a statement said.

Go also reiterated his stance that only Filipinos, and not foreigners should judge the Duterte presidency and legacy.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Duterte’s co-accused in the ICC case also thanked Padilla. But their colleague and former ally, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III belittled the significance of the resolution.

“That’s merely an expression of sentiment as far as I know. I haven’t seen the reso yet,” Pimentel said.

Shortly before the Senate session was adjourned Monday, the Senate Secretary read Padilla’s resolution on the floor.

The resolution has been referred to the Senate rules committee.

