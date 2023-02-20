Manila archdiocese reverts to marking foreheads with ash

A Catholic faithful was marked with ash on the forehead as part of the observance of Ash Wednesday, which signals the beginning of Lent — a period of intense prayer and penance in the Catholic Church. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Archdiocese of Manila will revert to the placing ash anew on the faithful's forehead for this year's Ash Wednesday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, churches in the Philippines opted for the sprinkling of ashes on the faithful's heads to avoid the spread of the virus.

But as COVID-19 cases started to decline in 2022, some churches started reverting to the practice of placing ash on the forehead.

In a circular dated February 14, 2023, the archdiocese instructed parishes and other church communities within its jurisdiction to go back to the practice of putting ashes on the people's foreheads.

The archdiocese also indicated that self-imposition of ashes is discouraged.

"We receive ashes because the call to repentance is addressed to us by Christ through the Church and it is also through the ministry of the Church that we are reconciled with God and each other," the circular stated.

In 2020, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) released detailed instructions for the observance of Lent and Holy Week liturgies to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Although Filipinos are more familiar with the imposition of ashes on the forehead, the sprinkling of ashes on the head is a common practice in other countries, including Italy.

The CBCP also clarified that it was not an innovation but in accord with the ancient practice of the Church.

This year, the CBCP said it will not issue common guidelines for the observance of Ash Wednesday.

Instead, CBCP President and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said they are leaving it to the judgment of individual bishops on whether there is a need for specific guidelines with regard to the liturgical celebration.

Since late 2022, the Philippines has transitioned to more relaxed protocols in dealing with COVID-19.

Travel regulations have eased, wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory in many areas, and various religious activities with massive numbers of attendees are now allowed.

In January, the traditional Sinulog Festival in Cebu, which is traditionally attended by thousands of devotees, was held after years of suspension.

However, the procession of the revered image of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila, which usually draws millions of attendees, was still suspended.

Despite the declining number of COVID-19 infections in many parts of the world, the World Health Organization announced that the pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern.

