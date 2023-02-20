Exhibit tungkol sa multo at kababalaghan sa Charles Dickens Museum

LONDON – Muling binuksan ang Charles Dickens Museum na pansamantalang isinara dahil sa pandemya. Noong Nobyembre 2022, binuksan rin ang natatanging exhibit na pinamagatang, To be Read at Dusk: Dickens, Ghost and Supernatural.

Sa 48 Doughty Street, Holborn sa London matatagpuan ang bahay ng isa sa pinasikat na manunulat sa mundo na si Charles Dickens.

Dito siya tumira noong late 1830s, sa maiksing panahon sa simula ng kanyang karera bilang manunulat.

Tinagurian si Dickens na master ghost story teller na nakasulat ng may 20 aklat tungkol sa supernatural at ghost stories kasama na ang A Christmas Carol, The Haunted Man, Scrooge at The Chimes.

“This museum is unique because it offers a really amazing view of Dickens throughout his entire life. You will also learn about Victorian London we try to tell as many aspects of Dickens's life and we do that through permanent displays in the house and through the temporary exhibition as well,” sabi ni Emily Dunbar, curator, Charles Dickens Museum.

Pasilip rin ito sa buhay at panahon sa buhay ng sikat na author na sumulat ng world-famous books tulad ng Great Expectations, Oliver Twist, David Copperfield, A Tale of Two Cities at iba pang classics.

“We know him as a fantastic fiction writer but actually he was a journalist, he was an editor. He was also a political campaigner. He made a lot of speeches. What’s interesting about Dickens is he was writing different things at once and in that way he can be really inspirational,” sabi ni Frankie Kubicki, Senior curator, Charles Dickens Museum.

Sabi ni Kubicki kung nabubuhay si Dickens, magugustuhan rin niya ang social media, tulad ng Twitter.

“He was very pro-new technology, he was trying out new things. Social media is very interesting, so he would have been able to put his messages out quickly and interact with people. He had a very personal relationship with his fans and often interacted with his fans,” paliwanag ni Kubicki.

Ang special exhibit na To Be Read at Dusk; Dickens, Ghost and Supernatural ay magtatapos sa March 5.

"This museum is really a unique opportunity to come to the home of Charles Dickens. You can walk around in the house that he used to live in from 1837 and 1839, you get to see the spaces where he used to write his books and spent his time with his friends and family as well,” dagdag ni Dunbar.

Bukod sa pagpapanatili sa ala-ala at kontribusyon ng pamosong English author, ang Charles Dickens Museum ay may layong hikayatin ang bagong henerasyon sa ang ganda at halaga ng pagbabasa.

(Kasama si Ernie Delgado sa London)

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa United Kingdom, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

KAUGNAY NA VIDEO: