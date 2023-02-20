DFA: PH committed to 'diplomacy, dialogue' on West PH Sea

This photo taken on Feb. 6, 2023 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on Feb. 13 shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel shining a "military-grade laser" at a Philippine Coast Guard boat nearly 20 kilometers from Ayungin Shoal, in the Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea. PCG handout/file

MANILA — Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Enrique Manalo on Monday said the Philippines remains "committed to diplomacy and dialogue" in resolving maritime disputes amid the recent tension between Manila and Beijing.

Manalo made the remark in a joint press conference following a bilateral meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“On the West Philippine Sea, the Philippines remains committed to diplomacy and dialogue in resolving disputes. This in spite of recent actions or even actions that have been going on for some time which are inconsistent with the UN Convention on the Law of Sea and the 2002 Declaration (on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea),” Manalo said, seemingly pertaining to China.

On Feb. 6, a Chinese security vessel was accused of using a military-grade laser against a Philippine patrol boat nearly 20 kilometers from Ayungin Shoal, in the Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea that left Filipino crew members temporarily blinded.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin denied in a press conference last week that the Chinese Coast Guard pointed a laser at Philippine vessels.

His statement was a response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s move to summon Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian to express serious concern on "the increasing frequency and intensity of actions" by Beijing in the West Philippine Sea.

For her part, Baerbock said Germany remains committed to upholding international law and the peaceful settlement of conflicts in the Indo Pacific and the South China Sea, following her discussions with Manalo about the recent incident in Ayungin Shoal and inability of Filipino fishermen to freely fish.

“What might sound like science fiction to us has quite a different, very real meaning for you,” Baerbock said of the Chinese Coast Guard’s use of military-grade laser against a Philippine Coast Guard crew.

She then stressed the need for maritime claims to be clarified under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“In concrete terms, this means that whenever a country asserts maritime claims, it is first and foremost in the framework of international law, in this particular case in the framework of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea that these need to be clarified,” she said.

ON UKRAINE

Meanwhile, Manalo also reiterated Philippines' support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence, saying Marcos in his phone call with Ukraine President Zelensky expressed hope for a peaceful solution to the crisis.

“Similar to the situation in the West Philippine Sea, the only way to preserve peace and security is to respect the rule of law. No conflict will ever be resolved when even the basic norms are being violated with impunity," Manalo said.

Manalo said the Philippines will need time to go over the peace plan being proposed by China to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, which was presented during the Munich Security Conference.

Manalo said the Philippines will support any proposal that will lead to a peaceful solution “acceptable to the parties concerned, especially Ukraine.”

“Our position has been very clear. We will support any proposal which will lead to a peaceful solution which is of course acceptable to the parties concerned, especially Ukraine. If the details of that proposal do address this, then the Philippines would of course be very happy to support any effort towards that end,” Manalo said.