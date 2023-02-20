MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) said Monday the supposed overpriced camera that went viral on social media earlier this month "was given by the local government unit."

"The Department has traced the now-deleted post of photojournalist Jhun Dantes, and shared by the account of a certain Renato Reyes, of a Canon 1500D camera with a DepEd sticker attached indicating an acquisition cost of P155,929, as a property of the Schools Division Office (SDO) of Imus City," DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa told reporters on Viber.

"The camera was given by the Local Government Unit to the SDO. DepEd did not have any participation or involvement in the procurement process of the subject cameras," he added.

Poa called on netizens "to be circumspect in their posts to ensure that no misinformation is propagated."

Earlier this month, activist Renato Reyes Jr. posted on Twitter a screenshot of a Facebook post from a "professional photographer who inquired why this entry-level camera apparently costs P155k while a similar model sells for P23k in Lazada."

The camera was supposedly procured by DepEd, with an acquisition cost of P155,929, as shown on the sticker on the gadget.

Meanwhile, Poa said the DepEd "welcomes" and is "ready" to receive the official Blue Ribbon Committee report from the Senate, which found in late January that DepEd's laptop procurement project in 2021 was overpriced by "at least P979 million".

"The filing of cases against past and present officials of the DepEd, as recommended by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will be referred to the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) for evaluation and appropriate action," Poa said.

"In addition, there is a pending administrative case against one Deped employee involved in the procurement," he said.

The DepEd has created a separate and stand-alone strand "to focus solely on procurement."

