DepEd confirms sale of laptops in Cebu surplus store

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) confirmed Monday that some of its laptops were sold at a surplus store in Cebu, following months of investigation.

In a Viber message to reporters, DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said the laptops were part of the agency's computerization program but not among the alleged overpriced devices procured through the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management.

"The Department is now coordinating with relevant law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators," Poa said.

In October last year, the regional office also conducted its probe on the incident, said Poa.

Meanwhile, the DepEd is also exploring "legal remedies" after it found "another case of the failure on the part of a service provider to comply with its contract — since the year 2021," said Poa.

"Note that we have deliberately provided general statements on these updates so as not to preempt or hamper ongoing investigations," he explained.

"The DepEd recognizes the important fight against corruption to improve the delivery of public service. We reiterate our call to the public to be vigilant and to actively report any fraudulent and unethical acts of DepEd personnel. Those who will be engaging in such activities will be dealt with accordingly and swiftly," he said.

Appointment scam

Poa also commended the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) for arresting a suspect of an appointment scam, adding that there was "a similar case of fraudulent dealings of a DepEd employee named Maricon."

"Administrative proceedings for various charges have been instituted and are already underway," Poa said.

"DepEd is encouraging those who may have personal knowledge or dealings with Maricon to come forward and provide us with more information," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: