A man lies dead after he was gunned down along Payatas Road in Quezon City on February 10, 2017 in an apparent vigilante killing related to the drug war. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A group on Monday dismissed President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s claim that the International Criminal Court's investigation into extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration is a threat to the country's sovereignty.

"That's not an accurate statement. As a member of the International Criminal Court, we have accepted its jurisdictions," lawyer Ray Paolo Santiago, co-chair of the Philippine Coalition for the International Criminal Court, told ANC's "Rundown".

"One of our commitments when we accepted the jurisdiction of the ICC even before was that we will continue to cooperate and continue any cooperation and any coordination as long as there is a proceeding that has been pending at the time of the withdrawal," he added.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the Hague-based tribunal in 2019, a year after the ICC began a preliminary probe into the crackdown.

The ICC said that while the Philippines' withdrawal from the Statute took effect on March 17, 2019, the court "retains jurisdiction with respect to alleged crimes that occurred on the territory of the Philippines while it was a State Party, from 1 November 2011 up to and including 16 March 2019.

The ICC has authorized the reopening of an inquiry into the war on drugs. Over 7,000 people died in his anti-drug campaign, according to official figures. But rights groups estimate the true figure was in the tens of thousands.

The coalition instead urged Marcos to mandate the government to pursue investigation on drug war cases.

"If the Philippine government wants to stop an ICC investigation, then it has simply to show that real investigations are being done with regard to at least those 7,000 nanlaban cases," Santiago said.

The coalition also criticized the resolution filed at the House of Representatives calling for the "unequivocal defense" of Duterte as a "political response".

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"The resolution will only show to the international community how uncooperative we are if we are not showing we are indeed working towards justice and accountability for the victims of the war on drugs," Santiago said.

Nineteen lawmakers, including former President and Senior Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, have filed the resolution as "show of support" to Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign.

Since the start of the drug war in 2016, only 3 policemen have been convicted for killing a drug suspect.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

— With a report from Agence France-Presse