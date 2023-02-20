Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Monday said it was investigating why a missing Cessna 340 plane was found flying over the Mayon Volcano, which is considered a no-fly zone.

This was after the plane's wreckage was found Sunday near the crater of the popular volcano, based on drone footage.

"No-fly zone iyan, kaya ho isa sa mga ide-determine namin kung bakit napunta riyan because bago sila bigyan ng permit, may note po iyan na bawal na bawal sa area na iyan because no-fly zone po iyan," CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said in a public briefing.

(That's a no-fly zone. That's why we are also determining why the plane was found there because before planes are given a permit to fly, there's a note prohibiting them from flying over the Mayon Volcano area as it is a no-fly zone.)

That the plane wreckage was found within Mayon's 6-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ) also makes an actual ground inspection difficult for authorities, as they would have to secure clearance from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to go there.

The area was also difficult to reach using vehicles.

But Apolonio said Phivolcs has given authorities the go-signal to access the PDZ for them to confirm if the wreckage was indeed the missing Cessna plane.

"If weather permits, yung ating tinatawag na area of search ay matutuloy din para ma-determine nga kung ang aircraft na nakita kahapon at iyong hinahanap natin," Apolonio said.

(If weather permits, our personnel will continue searching the area to confirm if the wreckage we found is also the same aircraft we're looking for.)

AUSTRALIANS ON BOARD

Meanwhile, Camalig, Albay Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo Jr. said that the Australian Embassy was monitoring the situation, as 2 of the passengers on board the missing plane were Australian nationals.

Baldo told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo Monday that the Australians's employer, a local power company, was already trying to reach out to their relatives and loved ones.

"Nandito rin po sila to cooperate sa aming mga ginagawa. Siyempre, tao po nila ito eh," Baldo said.

(They're here to cooperate with us in our efforts, as the passengers are their employees.)

As of writing, authorities were still conducting search and rescue operations on the plane, two days after it went missing 3 minutes after take-off from the Bicol International Airport Saturday morning.