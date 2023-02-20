People flock to the Dangwa Flowers Market in Manila on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, as they look for flowers for their loved ones. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 895 COVID-19 cases from the week of Feb. 13 to 19, the lowest number of weekly cases in 36 weeks, based on the analysis of the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

This is the lowest number of weekly cases in 36 weeks or since the week of June 6 to 12, 2022, when the Department of Health (DOH) logged 1,655 cases, ABS-CBN IRG noted.

This is also the first week with weekly cases below 1,000 since the week of March 16 to 22, 2020 when the DOH logged 240 cases.

The number of cases logged for the past week is 19 percent lower than the prior week or when the DOH recorded 1,101 cases.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported 74 deaths logged in the past week.

As of Monday, the Philippines has 9,198 active COVID-19 cases, based on the DOH's COVID-19 tracker.