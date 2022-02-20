Members of Youth for Leni-Isabela pose with the mural they put up depicting presidential candidate Leni Robredo and running-mate Sen. Francis 'Kiko' Pangilinan. Handout

MANILA — No legal action will be taken against authorities who painted over a mural depicting presidential candidate Leni Robredo in Echague, Isabela even though the artwork was on private property, a convenor of Youth for Leni-Isabela said Sunday.

Members of the Youth for Leni group in Isabela province earlier denounced authorities for painting over the mural, which a local election officer described as "prohibited propaganda material."

Judel Lozada, convenor of Youth for Leni-Isabela, stressed that the mural was painted in a private property of one of her group's volunteers, and considered the authorities' action as "harassment" noting that campaign materials of other candidates were not taken down.

Despite these, "wala pong balak magkaso 'yong may-ari ng property," Lozada, a first-time voter aged 19, said in an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The owner of the property has no plan to file charges.)

"Right now, we're more motivated and inspired para kumilos kasi kung patuloy kaming papatahimikin, patuloy kaming mag-iingay para sa aming adbokasiya," she said.

(Right now, we're more motivated and inspired to move because the more that they try to silence us, the more we'll continue to make noise with our advocacies.)

"Naggigipit kami kasi... maybe they feel we're growing strong and kailangan kami i-regulate," she added.

(We feel we are being suppressed because... maybe, they feel we're growing strong and therefore, they need to regulate us.)

Atty. Michael Camangeg, Isabela provincial election supervisor, said Saturday he ordered painting over the mural because the artwork is a “prohibited propaganda material" and that the area is not designated for election promotions.

"Siguro, it’s a private property on the back portion of it. Pero on the side of the road, accessible siya. So, sa akin naman, wala tayong nilabag na batas," he said.

Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, a lawyer and the running mate of Robredo, said he believes the Commission on Elections and Philippine National Police have no authority to dismantle advocacy materials personally put up by a private individual in a private property, especially if there is no due process or hearing.

Comelec commissioners are "looking into the issue already," James Jimenez, the poll body's spokesperson, said last Friday after allegedly oversized campaign materials have been taken down by authorities in private properties.

Materials showing a person's personal advocacy posted within their personal property are not illegal and should not be removed by the Comelec, two former commissioners said last week.

According to former commissioner Atty. Rene Sarmiento, removal of campaign materials should not be arbitrary, and should follow the following conditions:

- there must be a law providing for it;

- it must be reasonable;

- it must respect the privacy of freedom of communication; and,

- least restrictive of the rights of a citizen

Former commissioner Atty. Gregorio Larrazabal said it would be better for the Comelec and the different political parties and candidates to have a discussion and agree on the rules so as to avoid any misunderstanding.

GROWING MINORITY IN ISABELA

Lozada described her group as a "growing minority," considering that officials in Isabela have expressed support for the presidential bid of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

She said more people have expressed interest to join Youth for Leni-Isabela following the incident.

Her group is not disheartened with the results of pre-election surveys, which show Robredo coming second to Marcos, she added.

"Ginagamit namin ito bilang motivation... to look at kung saan kami nagkukulang," said Lozada.

(We use this as our motivation... to look at where we lack in terms of campaigning.)

JUST IN: Umarangkada na ang 'Pink Caravan' sa Navotas City. Dinaluhan ito ng mga motorcycle rider, bikers at ilang tagasuporta ni Presidential aspirant VP Leni Robredo. #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/sq8oqm78Lf — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) February 20, 2022

Also on Sunday, supporters of Robredo held a caravan in Navotas City.

Cars, vans, motorcycles and bikes adorned with pink ribbons and flags went around the city to promote the vice president.

Volunteers also distributed "lugaw" at the Navotas Centennial Park, the caravan's assembly point.

— With a report from Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News