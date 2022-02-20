Commuters at the LRT-2 Antipolo station, July 6, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Passengers can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Antipolo and Recto stations of LRT-2 starting Feb. 22, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) announced Sunday.

The public transport operator partnered with the local governments of Antipolo and Manila, where Recto is located, to allow the two train stations to serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites, said LRTA Administrator Jeremy Regino.

Commuters may get vaccinated with their first dose and booster shots at the Recto station every Tuesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The same will be available at the Antipolo station every Wednesday and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eligible individuals can register at manilacovid19vaccine.ph to get the jab at the Recto station, and at antipolobantaycovid.appcase.net for those who want to get inoculated in Antipolo.

"We encourage our commuters and their family members to get booster jabs for added protection as well as those who have no vaccines yet to avail of our vaccination drive," Regino said.

The LRTA assured that inoculation at the stations are "compliant with the policies, protocols and requirements of the Department of Health."

In January, the Department of Transportation held a 5-day COVID-19 vaccination drive at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

As of Feb. 17, 62.1 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Philippines, according to government data.

More than 9.4 million have received their booster doses.

