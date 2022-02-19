Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has expressed disapproval over the alleged harassment of a follower of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo at Camp Aguinaldo.

In a viral Facebook post, a Robredo supporter was said to be driving his car on his way to the Camp Aguinaldo Golf Course on Friday morning when a military personnel assigned at the entrance allegedly said, "Walang ribbon ribbon dito!"

The military personnel reportedly asked him to remove the ribbon from his car's side mirror before allowing him inside the camp's premises.

"Tama ba ito? Okay pa ba kayo? Or takot na takot na?” said the Robredo supporter, who is a digital marketing executive. “Too bad for them, all pink ako all the way. PINK shirt, PINK Leni-Kiko ribbon and PINK heart."

Lorenzana, in response, issued a statement Saturday night.

"If your car has a ribbon representing the color of a candidate or a sticker of a candidate that you support and you come inside any camp without violating regulations, that’s fine," he said.

"I have directed the commanders to implement this policy strictly."