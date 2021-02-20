Suspected Abu Sayyaf gun smuggler killed in police shootout in Sulu

A suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf Group was gunned down during a police operation in Old Panamao town, Sulu Saturday morning.

The suspect was identified as Wahid Sahid, tagged as an active member of the Abu Sayyaf under sub leader Almujir Yadah.

Sahid, also reportedly engaged in gun smuggling, was tagged as responsible for providing high-powered firearms to Abu Sayyaf in Zamboanga City and Sulu.

Sahid was killed during a shootout with policemen in Sitio Buton, Brgy. Kansipat.

The arresting team rushed to the suspect's house following a buy bust, but Sahid reportedly fired shots at the law enforcers.

Police retaliated, resulting in Sahid's death.

Further investigation disclosed that the suspect was monitored in Brgy. Labuan, Zamboanga City last January, allegedly spotting prominent families for possible kidnapping activity.

Recovered from the scene were several firearmsand ammunition.

