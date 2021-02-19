PNP coronavirus cases near 11,000 with 53 new cases

MANILA - Coronavirus cases in the Philippine National Police (PNP) reached 10,993 after 53 new infections were confirmed Friday.

The PNP said that as of 6 p.m. Friday, 425 personnel are active COVID-19 cases.

It also confirmed 44 newly recovered staff, bringing its total recoveries to 10,573.

The PNP's death toll due to the virus remained at 31 with no new fatality.

Earlier in the day, the Philippines reported 1,901 additional cases of the coronavirus, taking the national toll to 557,058

The disease-causing virus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, claimed 157 more lives in the Philippines. The death toll in the Philippines also climbed to 11,829.