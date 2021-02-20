PH records 2,240 new COVID-19 cases, 2nd highest deaths in a day

The Medical City in Pasig City simulates the flow of COVID-19 vaccination and possible unique scenarios in a drill on February 18, 2021, as the hospital awaits the arrival of the vaccines for its health care workers and allied partners. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Saturday posted 2,240 more COVID-19 cases, as the health department announced the second highest number of fatalities in a day with 239.

The day’s cases pushed the country’s running tally to 559,288, of which 34,100 remain active infections.

The new figure, however, does not include data from 6 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

Fatalities reached 12,068 after 239 deaths were announced. The Department of Health noted that 167 of those were initially tagged as recoveries but were reclassified as deaths after the agency’s final validation.

This is the second highest number of deaths announced in a day, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido. This is also the highest number of fatalities reported since Sept. 14, when the DOH logged 258.

Recoveries are now at 513,120 after the DOH logged 504 more people who recovered from the disease.

The DOH earlier said the high number of deaths recorded in late January and early February were the result of data harmonization with the Philippine Statistics Authority.

More details to follow.