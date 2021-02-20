PAGASA: Auring weakens slightly, can slow down further before Caraga landfall

Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — Tropical Storm Auring slightly weakened on Saturday afternoon, according to PAGASA, and could further slow down into tropical depression before its forecasted landfall over the Caraga region.

The state weather bureau said the storm, which packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 80 kph, was last spotted 440 kilometers East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 4 p.m.

It is moving northwestward at 15 kph.

"It will likely further weaken to Low Pressure Area by Monday due to significant terrain interaction and persistent vertical wind shear during this passage over the archipelago," the weather agency explained in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

The country's first storm for the year is forecast to move northwestward, and is also expected to make landfall over the areas Dinagat-Homonhon-Leyte late Sunday or early Monday.

After this, Auring is forecast to cross Visayas and Mimaropa, according to PAGASA.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, where winds of 30 to 60 kph, which may cause light damage to high-risk structures, may be expected within 36 hours, was raised over the following areas:

LUZON

The southeastern portion of Masbate (Cataingan, Cawayan, Dimasalang, Esperanza, Palanas, Pio V. Corpuz, Placer)

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar, Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Siquijor

the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, Manapla, Murcia, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Victorias City)

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Bukidnon

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: