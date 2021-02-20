PAGASA: Auring ‘expected to weaken considerably,’ as it nears landfall

Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA—Tropical Storm Auring has shown periods of erratic movement while heading to the Eastern Samar-Leyte vicinity, PAGASA reported in its last bulletin Saturday.

The state weather bureau said the storm, which packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 80 kph, was 480 km east-southeast of Hinatuan town, Surigao del Sur at 10 p.m.

PAGASA said the storm is almost stationary, although it was expected to weaken into a tropical depression before it makes landfall.

"Auring is expected to weaken considerably due to significant terrain interaction and the increasing wind shear, leading to deterioration into a remnant low within 48 hours, possibly sooner," the weather agency explained in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

Auring is forecast to make landfall over the Dinagat Islands-Eastern Samar-Leyte area between Sunday night and Monday early morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, where winds of 30 to 60 kph, which may cause light damage to high-risk structures, may be expected within 36 hours, was raised over the following areas:

LUZON

The southeastern portion of Masbate (Cataingan, Cawayan, Dimasalang, Esperanza, Palanas, Pio V. Corpuz, Placer)

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Siquijor

the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, Manapla, Murcia, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Victorias City)

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Bukidnon

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Caraga and Eastern Visayas from Saturday night until Sunday, according to PAGASA.

The Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Eastern Visayas, however, will be experiencing moderate to heavy rains on Sunday.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas and Caraga also on Sunday, according to the weather bureau.

The weather agency warned the areas highly susceptible to floods and landslides that such hazards could happen due to prolonged and heavy rainfall.