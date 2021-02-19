P490,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Around 49 cases of smuggled cigarettes were confiscated by the police in Barangay Cawit on Thursday.

Reports showed that the cigarettes were placed inside two vans and left abandoned at Zone 1.

Initial data revealed that the vans contained 2,450 rims of cigarettes and with an estimated value of P490,000.

Authorities are now investigating the identity the owners of the cigarettes which were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

- report from Leizel Lacastesantos

