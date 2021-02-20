Man arrested after authorities track down delivery of shabu worth P6.8M

The illegal substance worth P6.8M was concealed inside the package that contained two frying pans and an air fryer from Malaysia. Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

Authorities arrested a man after a kilo of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million was found concealed in a package delivered to him via courier service in Cebu City.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7, the package was delivered in an area in Barangay Cogon Ramos on Saturday.

PDEA-7 said the shipment that came from Malaysia was first intercepted at the warehouse of a cargo forwarder at Clark International Airport. A controlled delivery operation was carried out with the full cooperation of the forwarding company.

The package contained 2 frying pans and 1 air fryer, which concealed two black plastic packs wrapped in transparent tape in which the suspected illegal substances were hidden.

PDEA-7 said a controlled delivery is an investigation technique used when a consignment of illicit drugs is detected and allowed to go forward under the control and surveillance of law enforcement officers in order to secure evidence against the organizers of such illicit drug traffic.

A case for violation of Section 4 (importation of dangerous drugs) in relation to Section 26a, Article II of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect. -- Report from Annie Fe Perez