DFA: 3 more Filipinos abroad die from COVID-19

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said 4 more Filipinos abroad have been infected with COVID-19, while 3 more died due to the disease.

The day's newly reported infections pushed the total number of confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad to 14,791, according to the agency.

The death toll due to the virus stood at 1,012 after 3 new fatalities were recorded.

This is also the 3rd day this week that there were reported new COVID-19 fatalities.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 7 to 9,301. Those undergoing treatment because of the disease, meanwhile, were at 4,478.

20 February 2021



Today, the DFA received reports of 4 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new recoveries, and 3 new deaths in Asia and the Pacific and the Americas. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/z2IaSf6Q4T — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) February 20, 2021

The number of those being treated was broken down as follows by region: 800 in the Asia Pacific, 887 in Europe, 2,715 in the Middle East and Africa, and 76 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 559,288 people. The tally includes 12,068 deaths, 513,120 recoveries, and 34,100 active cases.

The health department earlier said it is on guard following the detection of the COVID-19 "mutations of concern" in Central Visayas, the health implications of which remain unknown.

Globally, the COVID-19 has infected almost 111 million people, of which 2.5 million have died, the running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University showed.

Over 62 million, meanwhile, have recovered from the disease.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan a year ago but its origin remains a mystery to experts.