'Auring' maintains strength, to bring more rains over Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA - Tropical Storm Auring maintained its strength as it moves towards the Philippine landmass, the state weather bureau said Friday night.

The center of country's first tropical cyclone this year was last estimated 435 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 10 p.m., almost stationary, while packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. weather bulletin.

Projected track of tropical storm Auring. PAGASA

PAGASA said Auring will move generally northwestward and will accelerate over the next three days.

It is expected to make landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga region by Sunday, and will traverse the rest of Visayas and Mimaropa from Sunday to Monday.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, where winds of 30 to 60 kph, which may cause light damage high risk structures, may be expected within 36 hours, was raised over the following areas:

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar, Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Siquijor

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Bukidnon

Lanao del Sur

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains may persist over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental and Southern Leyte until Saturday morning.

From Saturday to early Sunday morning, heavy to intense rains may be experienced over Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may persist over the rest of Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may also be experienced over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, the rest of Northern Mindanao, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato, and Davao City.

Residents in flood-prone and landslide prone areas are advised to monitor the weather bulletins and take appropriate action should flooding occur.

Auring is expected to stay within the Philippine Area of Responsibility until Tuesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), earlier cited a "high risk" of flooding and landslides in various areas in Mimaropa, Visayas and Eastern Mindanao as the country is still experiencing La Niña on top of the tropical storm.

