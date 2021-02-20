Auring maintains strength over Philippine Sea, Signal No. 1 up in 25 areas

PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical Storm Auring has maintained its strength over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Saturday, as it moved towards the country's landmass with landfall expected Sunday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Auring was located 595 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It is moving eastward at 15 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, where winds of 30 to 60 kph, which may cause light damage to high-risk structures, may be expected within 36 hours, was raised over the following areas:

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Siquijor

MINDANAO:

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Bukidnon

Lanao del Sur

PAGASA said the combined effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon and Auring will bring strong to gale-force winds over the areas where storm signal warning No. 1 is in effect.

It will also impact the rest of Visayas, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands). Strong breeze to near-gale conditions are also likely over the rest of Luzon.

The storm is forecast to gradually move northwestward in the next 12 hours before accelerating.

PAGASA said Auring is expected to make landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga Region on Sunday afternoon or evening before crossing Visayas and MIMAROPA throughout the remainder of Sunday through Monday.

The weather bureau said Auring is likely to remain a tropical storm until it makes landfall. It may also weaken into a tropical depression before it hits land.

From Saturday to Sunday, heavy to intense rains may persist over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Eastern Samar.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may be experienced over Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, and the rest of Caraga.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may persist over Central Visayas, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and the rest of Northern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas.

Residents in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas are advised to monitor the weather bulletins and take appropriate action should flooding occur.

