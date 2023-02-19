The chief of police of Ampatuan town, Maguindanao was killed in an ambush on August 30, 2022. More than 5 months later, one of the main perpetrators in the ambush, Abdulkarim Hasim, was killed in a police operation in Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat on Feb. 18, 2023. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA — A suspect in the ambush-slay of former Ampatuan, Maguindanao police chief Lt. Reynaldo Samson was killed on Saturday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed.

In a statement on Sunday, the PNP confirmed that Abdulkarim Hasim, also known as "Boy Jacket," was slain in a joint police and military operation in Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities were serving an arrest warrant on Hasim for murder and double frustrated murder when he was killed.

Citing previous investigations, Soccsksargen PNP Regional Director BGen. Jimili Macaraeg said Hasim was the main perpetrator in Samson's ambush and killing on Aug. 30, 2022 in Barangay Kapinpilan, Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Also killed in that ambush was Cpl. Salipuden Endab, while 2 other officers were injured: Cpl. Rogelio Dela Cuesta Jr. and Cpl. Marc Clint Dayaday.

Samson and the police officers were about to serve warrants of arrest for robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons when they were ambushed by armed men led by Hasim.

Hasim was also linked to a series of harassments on the patrol base of the Philippine Army's 40th Infantry Battalion, 601st Brigade in the town of Datu Hofer, Maguindanao del Sur.

For his part, PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Hasim's death was "a significant achievement for the PNP and the AFP in the fight against criminality and terrorism."

"This also serves as a warning to all those who perpetrate violence against law enforcement authorities that they will be held accountable for their actions," Azurin said.

RELATED VIDEO: