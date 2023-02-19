Residents in flood-stricken areas in the Caraga region are evacuated. Photo courtesy of the 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division, Philippine Army.

MANILA - Members of different battalions under the 4th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army and local government officials joined hands in rescuing and evacuating residents from flood-stricken areas in the Caraga region on Saturday.

Members of the 30th Infantry Battalion provided manpower, transportation and security assistance to the residents trapped by floodwaters in Barangay Pangtud in Alegria, Surigao del Norte.

Troops under the 29th Infantry Battalion Quick Reaction Teams, on the other hand, conducted road clearing operations and evacuated affected residents in Poblacion, Santiago Highway, Agusan del Norte and Tubay, Agusan del Norte.

Other troops under the 65th Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Battalion, and 75th Infantry Battalion also facilitated the evacuation and rescue of affected families in various parts of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Sur.

Various parts of Caraga region were hit by floods and landslides due to persistent rains.



