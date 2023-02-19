Filipina survivor in Turkey quake says fighting for 'second life'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Filipina survivor from the powerful Turkey-Syria earthquake on Sunday assured her loved ones that she was fighting for what she called her "second life."

"Ginagawa ko pong lumaban because of my daughter and family in the Philippines," Juliva Benligan said in a video message three days after she was rescued from the rubble in Turkey.

In the video, Benlingan could be seen smiling and tightly holding the hand of a Filipino community volunteer as she thanked everyone who prayed for her safety.

"My life is a living testimony of God’s greatness. I will forever proclaim His goodness. It is by God’s grace that I have given the second life. I am forever greatful for God’s mercy and saving power," Benlingan added.

REPATRIATION

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that there was still no definite schedule on the repatriation of distressed Filipinos in Turkey.

But Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured Filipinos willing to be repatriated that they would be given assistance.

"Those who wish to be repatriated will be repatriated safely home. Pagdating naman dito bibigyan pa rin sila ng assistance o reintegration assistance," Cacdac added.

More than 46,000 people were confirmed killed in the massive earthquake, including 2 Filipinas, with the death toll still expected to climb as authorities continue to dig for bodies.

