Tiktok star accused of killing Fil-Am wife ordered to stand trial

Ali Abulaban, a San Diego-based TikTok star-turned-murder suspect, has been ordered to stand trial in September.



The 29-year-old is facing two counts of murder in the deaths of his estranged Filipino-America wife Ana Abulaban and her friend Baron Cardenas in October last year.



Ali is also charged with special-circumstance allegations of multiple killings, which means prosecutors can seek the death penalty if he is convicted.



He, who was known in the social media platform as "JinnKid," has pleaded not guilty.



Prosecutors said there had been numerous alleged domestic violence incidents in the Abulaba household.



Elana Lee, justice of peace and a former prosecutor, stressed that amid the pandemic, when reports of abuse have increased, it becomes more crucial to let victims know they can ask for help before it’s too late.



"You don't want your children to see or experience this in your home environment and to go and think that this is normal," she said.



According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about 10 million Americans experience domestic violence every year.



On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.



Meanwhile, Filipino-American Dr. Kevin Menes said victims of domestic violence are usually identifiable based on their wounds.



"[The] wounds tend to be more a defensive pattern usually on the arms when they’re trying to protect themselves," said Menes, an emergency room physician. "Or on the face itself where somebody struck someone on the face. Those are the typical wounds that we see."



Victims of domestic violence in the U.S. may call the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800 799-7233.



They may also text the word "start" to 88788. Those numbers provide free 24/7 help for anyone who needs it.