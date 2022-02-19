[Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article referred to Belen Fernandez as Dagupan City Mayor. Fernandez is a former mayor of the city who is seeking a comeback in the May elections. The incumbent mayor is Marc Brian Lim. We apologize for the error.]

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso poses with former Dagupan Mayor Belen Fernandez, who is seeking a comeback in the May elections, and her partymates in Pangasinan, on February 18, 2022. Handout

MANILA (UPDATE) - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday bagged the endorsement of some former and incumbent officials of Dagupan City, one of the industrialized areas in vote-rich Pangasinan.

Ex-Mayor Belen Fernandez, who is seeking a comeback in the May elections, and her allies confirmed their support for Domagoso as they welcomed him to the city that holds about a fifth of Pangasinan's nearly 2.1 million voters, the latter's camp said in a statement.

"Hinangaan at nagsilbing inspirasyon ng maraming lingkod bayan sa ating bansa, ang lider na kailangan ng bansang Pilipinas at ng buong sambayanang Pilipino," Fernandez, whose running mate in the upcoming polls is incumbent city vice mayor Bryan Kua, was quoted to have said in introducing Domagoso to their audience at the CSI Stadium.

(A lot of public servants in our country admire him and see him as an inspiration, a leader that the Philippines and the Filipino nation needs.)

"Ang susunod na pangulo ng bansang Pilipinas," she added.

(He is the next president of the Philippines.)

Grateful for Fernandez' endorsement, Domagoso said his slate, nonetheless, will continue to woo more voters who remain undecided on who to vote for in the upcoming elections.

"We are focused na ma-reach ang taong bayan, sa kalsada, sa bangketa. Kahapon, sa highway. Nakita niyo yung pitstop namin kahapon sa isang town. So anywhere, we’ll be there,” he said.

“Ang pinakamahalagang endorsement sa akin, para sa akin, ay yung endorsement ng taongbayan, yung tiwalang binibigay nila sa mga salitang binibitawan ko," the presidential aspirant said, according to the statement.

Aside from Fernandez and Kua, four incumbent city councilors express their support for the Aksyon Demokratiko slate, the statement said.

