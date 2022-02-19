Heat's Spoelstra looking forward to see Fil-Ams play in NBA All-Star weekend

Watch more on iWant

The first half of the NBA season is over as players go into the All-Star break -- among them are two Filipino-Americans heading to Cleveland for the weekend.



Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra is set to coach Team Durant. Only recently, he was named to the Top 15 greatest coaches of all-time by the NBA.



"The way I view it, [the All-Star] is just a celebration of our association and that everybody that gets an opportunity to enjoy that weekend, it is more about that," said Spoelstra



Another Fil-Am — Houston Rockets guard Jalen will compete in the Rising Stars tournament made up of some of the league’s top first and second-year players.



He will also participate in the slam dunk competition.



Green has scored double digits in nine straight games, including a team-high 21 points in a lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.



"I got some exciting things planned," Green said. "It’s going to be a show. It’s going to be fun. I've dreamed about moments like this so gotta make the best of it."



After a double-overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets, Spoelstra admitted that he takes special pride as a Filipino heading into the all-star game.



Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, he said his plans were already underway to head back to the Philippines.



"Hopefully one of these days we can get back to Manila and do a big clinic during the summer," Spoelstra shared. "I've been meaning to get back over there. We've been talking about it pre-Covid. We have a crazy fan base in the Philippines. We really appreciate it."



The festivities kick off on Friday night with Green participating in the Rising Stars challenge.



On Saturday, he gets to show off his high flying skills at the slam dunk competition, while Spoelstra coaches during the main event on Sunday.