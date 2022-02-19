People spend time outdoors at the Rajah Sulayman Park in Manila on February 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Philippines' daily COVID-19 cases could drop to as low as 83 on March 15, should the country maintain its health protocols and avoid a surge in infections, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday, based on its projections.

The estimated drop is expected to be seen by mid-March if more Filipinos were to be vaccinated and if the public continues to adhere to basic health protocols, DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told state television PTV.

"Ang daily cases natin nationally may be as low as 83 cases only pagdating ng March 15 kung magpapatuloy po tayo sa pagpapataas ng bakuna at kung ang mobility natin at compliance to minimum public health standard ay mareretain po na ganito," Vergeire said.

(Our daily cases nationally may be as low as 83 cases only by March 15 if our vaccination rate will continue to rise and if our mobility and compliance to minimum public health standards can be retained at the current level.)

Vergeire, however, warned that the DOH study also showed that fresh COVID-19 cases could rise to as many as 7,748 cases daily by March 15 if compliance to public health standards would be reduced by 19 to 20 percent.

"Once na mag-increase ang mobility tapos nagkaroon ng pagpapabaya or complacency, maaaring tumaas ulit ang kaso dahil alam nating lahat na nandito ulit ang virus," she said.

(Once mobility increases or if there is complacency, the number of cases can rise again because we know that the virus is still here.)

As of February 18, the Philippines has 65,796 active COVID-19 cases.

The national government is targeting vaccinating some 12.7 million minors to increase Filipinos' immunity against the virus that has infected over 3.5 million nationwide.

"Kailangan bago tayo mag de-escalate sa Alert Level 1, may adequate protection ang ating population through vaccination so that we can be confident na pag binuksan natin, hindi bibilis ang transmission ng sakit," Vergeire said.

(Before we de-escalate to Alert Level 1, our population should have adequate protection through vaccination so that we can be confident that when we reopen, the transmission will not become faster.)

So far, the national government has fully vaccinated 133.23 million Filipinos, while some 61.5 million others have received an initial dose of COVID-19 vaccines, data from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

Booster doses have also been administered to 9.6 million Filipinos.

Vergeire said 7 areas in the Philippines remain at moderate risk while "the rest of the areas in the country are in alert level 2."