Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso poses with Dagupan Mayor Belen Fernandez and their other partymates in Pangasinan on February 18, 2022. Handout

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday bagged the endorsement of local officials of Dagupan City, one of the industrialized areas in vote-rich Pangasinan.

Dagupan City Mayor Belen Fernandez and her allies confirmed their support for Domagoso at a stadium where supporters gathered to welcome the Manila mayor to the city that holds about a fifth of Pangasinan's nearly 2 million voters.

"Hinangaan at nagsilbing inspirasyon ng maraming lingkod bayan sa ating bansa, ang lider na kailangan ng bansang Pilipinas at ng buong sambayanang Pilipino," Fernandez told her constituents.

(A lot of public servants in our country admire him and see him as an inspiration, a leader that the Philippines and the Filipino nation needs.)

"Ang susunod na pangulo ng bansang Pilipinas," she said.

(He is the next president of the Philippines.)

While the Manila mayor is grateful for Fernandez's endorsement, he said his slate will continue to woo more voters who remain undecided on who to vote for in the 2022 elections.

"We are focused na ma-reach ang taong bayan, sa kalsada, sa bangketa, kahapon sa highway, nakita niyo yung pitstop namin kahapon sa isang town, so anywhere, we’ll be there,” he said.

“Ang pinakamahalang endorsement sa akin, para sa akin, ay yung endorsement ng taongbayan, yung tiwalang binibigay nila sa mga salitang binibitawan ko," he said.

Aside from Fernandez, Dagupan Vice Mayor Bryan Kua and 4 incumbent councilors expressed their support for the Aksyon Demokratiko slate.

