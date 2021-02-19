Vaccine czar apologizes for delay in arrival of COVID-19 shots

National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. gives updates to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City, February 15, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo



MANILA — An official leading the country's COVID-19 vaccination strategy apologized on Friday for the delay in the arrival of vaccines, as the Philippines lagged behind some of its regional neighbors that have already launched their respective inoculation drives.

While mayors in Metro Manila have presented their own inoculation plans, the Philippines has not yet received any vaccine shipment.

“Kaunting pasensya lang po. Pasensya na po talaga na talagang hindi po natin kasi hawak iyong ating supply chain… doon sa mga vaccine,” said Carlito Galvez Jr, chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

(Have a little more patience. I apologize because we don't control our supply chain for the vaccines.)

“Sana po maintindihan n’yo po ang kalagayan ng gobyerno. Kami po talaga, ginagawa po namin ang aming magagawa, lalo na sa FDA, na sana iyong aming, iyong ating vaccine na dadalhin dito ay very safe, effective,” he told mayors and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

(I hope you understand the situation of the government. We are doing everything, especially the Food and Drug Administration so that the vaccines that will be brought here will be safe, effective.)



Galvez, a former general, earlier said the absence of an indemnification program has delayed delivery of 117,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech shots allocated to the Philippines through the vaccine sharing platform COVAX Facility.

The government had planned to use those, which were due to arrive in mid-February, to kick off its vaccination campaign.

Malacañang this week said a separate shipment of 600,000 doses from China's Sinovac Biotech might be delayed due to its lack of an emergency use authorization in the Philippines.

“Minsan, ako po'y nahihiya dahil sabi nga, bakuna na lang ang kulang. Nasaan na iyong bakuna? Iyon ang question po sa atin ngayon,” said Galvez.

(Sometimes, I am ashamed because as some say, everything is ready, we just lack the vaccines. Where are the vaccines? That's the question to us.)

“Bilang the leading person to really procure and manage and get the best vaccine for all of us, nakita natin na talagang medyo nahuli tayo nang kaunti.”

(As the leading person to really procure and manage and get the best vaccine for all of us, we saw that we have lagged a bit.)

Video courtesy of RTVM

Galvez said 10 countries account for about 75 percent of 190 million global vaccinations, which he attributed to "geopolitics."

He also notes that even Australia, which had excess vaccine orders, had yet to start its inoculation drive, while Japan has just started.

The Philippines' negotiation with the COVAX Facility is "ongoing," he said.

“We are hopeful na iyong COVAX, they will fulfill their commitment to bring us the 44 million doses,” said Galvez.

“Dapat intindihin din natin sila, na iyong pagbabakuna ng buong mundo, isang malaking hamon din sa kanila,”

(We should also understand them because the global vaccination is a big challenge to them.)

Philippine officials will visit the Serum Institute of India that will produce 2 to 3 billion vaccine doses, including 30 million Novavax shots for the Philippines, he said.

“Sa awa po ng Diyos, siguro po tingnan po natin, baka po meron ding umabot na vaccine this coming February and majority of our vaccine, baka magdating po ng March,” Galvez said.

(God willing, let's see, perhaps a vaccine will arrive this February, and majority of our vaccines might arrive in March.)

“Iyon ina-advise ko po sa ating mga kababayan, na sana kaunting pasensya pa,” he added.

(This is my advice to our compatriots, I hope they could have a little more patience.)



Further delays in the vaccination drive could derail economic recovery after the country's worst contraction on record last year, when it slumped 9.5 percent, the biggest decline in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines has the region's second highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths, at 555,163 and 11,673, respectively.

— With a report from Reuters