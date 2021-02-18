Signal No. 1 raised over Davao provinces as storm 'Auring' barrels toward Philippines

MANILA - Tropical Storm Auring intensified further as it continues to move west toward the Philippines, the state weather bureau said Thursday night.

The center of country's first tropical cyclone this year was last estimated 605 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 10 p.m., moving west slowly while packing maximum sustained winds of 75 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph, said PAGASA weather forecaster Loriedin de la Cruz.

Projected track of tropical storm Auring. PAGASA

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised over the provinces of Davao Oriental and eastern portion of Davao de Oro, particularly the municipalities of Pantukan, Maragusan, Compostela and New Bataan.

Dela Cruz said residents in said areas have at least 36 hours before the effects of the storm will be felt.

"Paalala po natin sa ating mga kababayan, kapag itinataas po ang signal no. 1, binibigyan pa ho tayo ng lead time na about 36 hours, so mayroon pa tayong halos 36 hours para makapaghanda, at inaasahan kasi natin na sa oras na 'yun, beyond that hour ay maari nang maranasan ang gusty winds, o pagbugso ng hangin," she said.

(We remind the public that when we raise signal no. 1, we are given a lead time of 36 hours, so we have at least 36 hours to prepare, because beyond that time we can start experiencing gusty winds.)

The trough of Auring may bring scattered thunderstorms over Caraga and Davao Region from tonight until Friday.

By Saturday, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may persist over Caraga Region, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro, while moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, and Davao del Norte.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may also be experienced over Central Visayas, the rest of Northern Mindanao, Northern Samar, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato, and Davao City.

Residents in flood-prone and landslide prone areas are advised to monitor the weather bulletins and take appropriate action should flooding occur.

Auring is expected to stay within the Philippine Area of Responsibility for the next five days.

