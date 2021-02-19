Pinoy engineer in Perseverance journey credits Baguio schooling for science roots

Gregorio Galgana Villar has been thrust into the spotlight for his role in the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.

But Villar, born to Filipino parents, wanted to make it clear — he wasn't the only Filipino who worked on the historic mission.

"There are other Filipinos who worked on Perseverance as well. Not just me," Villar said in an exclusive interview on Teleradyo Friday.

The Baguio-raised Villar was tasked to oversee the successful entry, descent and landing of Perseverance on Mars.

"This is very complicated because you'll see in the videos, because when we get to Mars, we're travelling at close to 12,000 mph, which is really really fast," he said.

The 33-year-old was born in the United States, but he spent some time with his father in Baguio when he was 13.

"My mom's family is from Tandang Sora in Manila. Dad's family from Taguig. At the time my dad lived in Baguio, when I turned 13 or so. It was one of the best decisions ever, I've get to really experience the roots of my culture. Spent a lot of time with my family there and build a foundation to allow me to succeed," Villar said.

It was a long journey to NASA, he said.

"I was a high-schooler in Baguio City. I was very good at math and science. I was a big nerd. Still a nerd. That's not a bad thing 'cause nerds rule the world now," Villar said.

"I represented my school in math and science Olympiad if I remember. When I came back to the US, I studied physics. When I was in college I applied for a NASA scholarship."

He secured an internship at a jet propulsion laboratory then spent 2 years doing research in astrophysics. Later, he got a masters in Astronautical Engineering at University of Southern California.

"I was able to work on the Curiousity Rover . . . Then moved to on Perseverance in 2013. So I've been working on Perseverance for 8 years. It's been quite a journey," Villar said.

He said a big part of his NASA journey came from his high school education.

"I thank part of my education in the Philippines for that. I studied so much in the Philippines, my foundation in math and physics because of my teachers there in high school," he said.

Villar's achievement was shared on Twitter by the US Embassy in the Philippines.