Phivolcs records 9 tremors on Taal Volcano over 24 hours, maintains Alert Level 1

A church still submerged in thick mud is seen at the Taal volcano island on January 12, 2021, a year after its eruption in Batangas province south of Manila, Philipppines. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News





MANILA - Phivolcs has recorded several tremors on the Taal Volcano in the past 24 hours, with Alert Level 1 still hoisted as the agency continued to monitor its activity.

On its 8 a.m. bulletin issued on Friday, Phivolcs said 9 tremor episodes with durations of 70 to 80 seconds were recorded.

“Activity in the Main Crater consisted of weak emission of white steam-laden plumes from fumaroles that rose 40 meters high,” Phivolcs said.

Alert Level 1 remained over Taal Volcano, said Phivolcs. This means that the volcano is at an “abnormal” condition.

“DOST-Phivolcs reminds the public that at Alert Level 1, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI),” it stated.

It added that entry to the Volcano Island, Taal’s permanent danger zone, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, must remain prohibited.

On Tuesday, the Batangas provincial government ordered the evacuation of residents on Volcano Island.

Phivolcs likewise advised local government units to monitor previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damage and road accessibility and strengthen their preparedness, contingency and communication in case of renewed unrest.

Residents were urged to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall and minor quakes.

Pilots must also be advised to avoid flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosion and wind-blown ash may pose hazards to aircraft.

The volcano sits on an island surrounded by a lake in Batangas province, south of the capital. Taal's eruption in 2020 blanketed parts of Luzon in ash, drove tens of thousands into evacuation centers and left billions of pesos in damage to agriculture.

