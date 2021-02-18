Palace: Personal appearance not required for senior citizens to get pensions

Street dwellers queue for their lunch inside the Malate Catholic School Gymnasium in Manila on March 29, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Senior citizens need not make a personal appearance to validate and get their pensions starting next month, in consideration of their safety from COVID-19, Malacañang said on Friday.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) leading the country's COVD-19 response "mandated pension-issuing agencies and their servicing banks and other financial institutions to adopt alternative modes of validation for senior citizen pensioners," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Senior citizens are currently required to make personal appearances or physically submit documents to a notary public to have continuous access to their pensions, he said in a statement.

However, the elderly are among high-risk groups which may develop severe COVID-19 symptoms.

"The IATF considered the health and safety of senior citizen pensioners in approving this resolution and directed relevant government agencies to issue the corresponding memorandum circulars for its implementation by March 1, 2021," said Roque.

The Philippines as of Thursday has tallied some 555,000 coronavirus infections.