Home  >  News

Palace: Personal appearance not required for senior citizens to get pensions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 19 2021 07:58 AM | Updated as of Feb 19 2021 08:32 AM

Street dwellers queue for their lunch inside the Malate Catholic School Gymnasium in Manila on March 29, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Senior citizens need not make a personal appearance to validate and get their pensions starting next month, in consideration of their safety from COVID-19, Malacañang said on Friday. 

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) leading the country's COVD-19 response "mandated pension-issuing agencies and their servicing banks and other financial institutions to adopt alternative modes of validation for senior citizen pensioners," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque. 

Senior citizens are currently required to make personal appearances or physically submit documents to a notary public to have continuous access to their pensions, he said in a statement. 

However, the elderly are among high-risk groups which may develop severe COVID-19 symptoms. 

"The IATF considered the health and safety of senior citizen pensioners in approving this resolution and directed relevant government agencies to issue the corresponding memorandum circulars for its implementation by March 1, 2021," said Roque. 

The Philippines as of Thursday has tallied some 555,000 coronavirus infections. 

Read More:  IATF   coronavirus vaccine   COVID vaccine   Philippines vaccine   COVID-19   COVID   coronavirus   coronavirus Philippines   COVID Philippines   COVID Philippines February   COVID Philippines IATF   COVID Philippines report  