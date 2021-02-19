Palace: Foreigners with long-term visas, except tourists, allowed to enter Philippines

Passengers wearing hazmat suits for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Parañaque, Jan. 14, 2021. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA — All foreigners with long-term visas can now enter the Philippines, except for tourists, Malacañang said on Friday, as the country sought to revive its pandemic-battered economy.

Previously, the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 only allowed the entry of foreigners with visas valid as of March 20, 2020.

"Lahat po ng mga long-term visas na na-issue natin, pupuwede na pong pumasok. Antayin na lang natin kung kailan papayagan ang mga turista," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(All foreigners with long-term visas that we issued are allowed to enter the country. Let us just wait for when tourists will be allowed.)

"Sa aking pagkakaalam hindi pa rin po pinapayagan ang mga turista, bagama't case-to-case basis pwede silang kumuha ng exemption," he said in a televised announcement.

(As far as I know, tourists are not allowed, although on a case-to-case basis, they can get exception.)

Foreigners who are authorized to travel to the Philippines include investors, select workers, and the spouses and children of Filipinos.

Video courtesy of PTV

Foreigners who are unmarried to their Filipino partners are not yet allowed to enter the country, said Roque.

"Ang love is not tourism po kasi is tourist visa pa rin, so antay-antay lang po tayo. Mukhang malapit na 'yan pero hindi pa po [sa ngayon]," he said.

(They still hold tourist visas, so let us just wait for a while. It might be soon, but it is not yet approved for now.)

Travelers entering the country should have a pre-booked accommodation for at least 6 nights in an accredited quarantine hotel or facility. They should also get tested for the novel coronavirus on the 6th day from date of their arrival, Roque earlier said.

The Philippines has tallied Southeast Asia's second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths, at 555,163 and 11,673, respectively.

From one of Asia's fastest growing nations before the pandemic, the Philippines suffered its worst economic decline in 2020 as a strict coronavirus lockdown shuttered businesses and put millions out of work.



— With reports from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News; Reuters