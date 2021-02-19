'Mag-TikTok o magtanim': Teacher wants more performance-based tasks for students

MANILA - Students should be given more performance-based tasks to assess their understanding of lessons, a teacher said Friday, amid doubts they are learning under the current distance education setup.

Liza Marie Campoamor-Olegario of Movement for Safe, Equitable, Quality, and Relevant Education said the tasks could be something the students were interested in or integrated in their daily lives.

"Kung mahilig silang mag-TikTok, doon tayo mag-PE sa TikTok... magtanim ng gulay," she told Teleradyo.

(If they are fond of TikTok, let's do PE through TikTok... plant vegetables.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Mga productive [activities] na hindi nila kailangan pasagutan sa magulang ang mga module dahil meron silang ibang puwedeng mas productive na gawin at siguradong mas matututo sila," she added.

(Some productive activities so they wouldn't let their parents answer their modules where they can learn better.)

According to a survey conducted by experts, majority of Filipino teachers doubt whether their students learn under distance learning.

Results of the poll showed that 70.9 percent of the teachers “do not think or are not confident that the competencies set by the Department of Education (DepEd) under distance learning are actually being developed.”

A little over half or 53 percent of the students are uncertain if they can learn the competencies set by DepEd through distance learning while only 42.7 percent of parents expressed confidence that their children understand their lessons.

Learning competencies refer to the knowledge, understanding, skills and attitudes that students need to demonstrate in every lesson or learning activity.

The nationwide online survey was conducted from November to December 2020 by SEQuRe Education Movement. Its respondents include 1,395 teachers, 1,207 parents and 620 students from grades 4 to 12.

Olegario, who teaches at the University of the Philippines College of Education, said some students were still struggling months after distance learning was implemented due to the threat of COVID-19.

She said majority of respondents failed to attend online classes due to problems with gadget and internet connection.

Classes in public schools in the country opened in October under a blended distance learning system -- where students study from their homes via modules, online classes, television and radio -- due to the COVID-19 pandemic.