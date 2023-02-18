MANILA - The Philippines will not lose one inch of its territory and will continue to uphold its territorial integrity and sovereignty, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. reiterated Saturday in a speech at the Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming in Baguio City.

The remarks were made days after Manila protested Beijing’s recent activities in the West Philippine Sea, including the flashing of military-grade laser toward a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

“The country has seen heightened geopolitical tensions that do not conform to our ideals of peace, and threaten the security and stability of the country, of the region and of the world,” Marcos said.

The president did not name any country, but said his administration “will work with our neighbors to secure the safety and security of our peoples.”

Marcos said the government will uphold the country’s sovereignty “in accordance with our Constitution and with international law.”

"We have cemented our bilateral relations with our allies, with our partners, with our friends. And as we work on translating these investments into material benefits for our people, we must ensure that we continue to preserve the security and the safety of our nation," he said.

On Friday, the foreign affairs department urged China to stop its "dangerous" and "destabilizing" actions in the West Philippine Sea.

The Feb. 6 laser incident left a PCG crew temporarily blinded while they were supporting a "rotation and resupply mission" for marines who are stationed in a derelict navy ship grounded at Ayungin Shoal to assert Manila's territorial claim in the waters.

Marcos summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian on Tuesday to express "serious concern" over "the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against Philippine Coast Guard and our Filipino fishermen," Malacañang had said.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Days before the latest incident, the US and the Philippines agreed to resume joint patrols in the sea, and struck a deal to give US troops access to another four military bases in the Southeast Asian country.

It comes as the long-time allies seek to counter China's military activity in the region.

"The United States stands with our Philippine allies in the face of the People's Republic of China Coast Guard's reported use of laser devices against the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard ship," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have overlapping claims to parts of the South China Sea, within which is the West Philippine Sea.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

