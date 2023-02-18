LPA brings rains in the Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

Watch more News on iWantTFC



MANILA - A low pressure area off Davao City is bringing rains in the Visayas and Mindanao on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The LPA, located 285 kilometers east southeast of Davao City as of 3 a.m., has a low chance though of becoming a storm, PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said the LPA is estimated at 370 kms. east of Davao City as of 10 a.m. and is forecast to move generally west northwestward toward the eastern portion of the Visayas or Mindanao.

"The probability of this weather disturbance to develop into a tropical depression remains less likely," it added.

“Ngayong araw, maulap ang kalangitan at inaasahan ang kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm sa Visayas, Caraga, Davao region, northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Romblon, Marinduque at Quezon,” Aurelio said during the TeleRadyo interview.

The rainy weather due to the LPA is forecast to linger until Monday, he said.

Aurelio warned residents in those areas of possible flooding and landslides.

Luzon, meanwhile, is experiencing the effects of Northeast Monsoon or amihan, he said.

“Dahil sa amihan, magdadala ito ng mga pag-ulan sa Cagayan Valley, Cordillera at Aurora,” he said.

Aurelio said the LPA is forecast to last for two more days, explaining, “posibleng higupin (ang LPA) nitong amihan o pahinain ng amihan dahil sa malamig yung hangin at malakas, kaya nawawasak yung structure ng low pressure area.”

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have a generally good weather.

