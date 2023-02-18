QUEZON PROVINCE — Wilma Tezcan, who died in an earthquake in Turkey, has been laid to rest at Heaven’s Garden Memorial Park in Tayabas City.
Teczan's well-attended funeral on February 18 had both mourners, including her husband Gurol Tezcan, relatives and friends.
William Abulad, Tezcan’s father, said that he advised his eldest daughter to consider settling down in the Philippines.
"Kaya nga sabi ko tutal nakapag-aral na ang kanyang mga kapatid pwede na siyang wag magtrabaho para makapagpahinga man lang," Abulad added.
Anne Florendo was also deeply saddened by the loss of her cousin. Last Christmas Florendo met and bonded with Tezcan in their family reunion—- not knowing it’s the last.
"Noong bago ko ikasal, inaadvise-an niya ko sa pag-aasawa din. Tsaka kahit na magkalayo tayo naiparamdam niya sa akin na may ate ako talaga," Florendo added.
Meanwhile, The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) continues to identify other Filipinos affected by the earthquake in Turkey.
The repatriation of those who want to return to the Philippines has also been ironed out.
"Those who wish to be repatriated will be repatriated safely home. Pagdating naman dito bibigyan pa rin sila ng assistance o reintegration assistance," DMW Usec. Hans Leo Cacdac stressed.
As of the moment, The DMW does not yet have a specific number of Filipinos affected by the earthquake.
RELATED VIDEO: