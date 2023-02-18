Irish Nicole Abulad holds a photograph of her mother, Wilma Tezcan during her burial on February 18, 2023 at Heaven's Garden Memorial Park in Tayabas City, Quezon. Tezcan died in the earthquake that hit Turkey on February 6 which left thousands dead and injured. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

QUEZON PROVINCE — Wilma Tezcan, who died in an earthquake in Turkey, has been laid to rest at Heaven’s Garden Memorial Park in Tayabas City.

LOOK: Wilma Tezcan, the Filipina who died in the turkish earthquake , will be laid to rest at Heaven's Garden Memorial Park in Tayabas City, Quezon province. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/CaeByh6lvf — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) February 18, 2023

Teczan's well-attended funeral on February 18 had both mourners, including her husband Gurol Tezcan, relatives and friends.

PANOORIN: Nakaantabay na ang pamilya at mga kaibigan ni Wilma Tezcan, ang pinay na nasawi sa lindol sa Turkey, para sa kanyang libing sa Tayabas City.@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/FaWcfmirMV — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) February 18, 2023

William Abulad, Tezcan’s father, said that he advised his eldest daughter to consider settling down in the Philippines.

"Kaya nga sabi ko tutal nakapag-aral na ang kanyang mga kapatid pwede na siyang wag magtrabaho para makapagpahinga man lang," Abulad added.

Anne Florendo was also deeply saddened by the loss of her cousin. Last Christmas Florendo met and bonded with Tezcan in their family reunion—- not knowing it’s the last.

"Noong bago ko ikasal, inaadvise-an niya ko sa pag-aasawa din. Tsaka kahit na magkalayo tayo naiparamdam niya sa akin na may ate ako talaga," Florendo added.

Meanwhile, The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) continues to identify other Filipinos affected by the earthquake in Turkey.

The repatriation of those who want to return to the Philippines has also been ironed out.

"Those who wish to be repatriated will be repatriated safely home. Pagdating naman dito bibigyan pa rin sila ng assistance o reintegration assistance," DMW Usec. Hans Leo Cacdac stressed.

As of the moment, The DMW does not yet have a specific number of Filipinos affected by the earthquake.

