Rainy weekend ahead as 'Auring' intensifies into tropical storm

MANILA - Tropical depression Auring has strengthened into a tropical storm on Thursday morning and may bring heavy rainfall over parts of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend, the state weather bureau said.

The country's first storm this year was last estimated 685 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 10 a.m., moving northwest "slowly" while packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

Auring may intensify into a severe tropical storm prior to its landfall over Caraga between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, it added.

Track of Tropical depression Auring. PAGASA

Over the weekend and until Monday, heavy rainfall is expected in Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

PAGASA urged local disaster offices and residents in areas highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides to take precautionary measures.