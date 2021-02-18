PNP: Lanao del Sur's 'most wanted' slain in shootout; 4 others arrested

MANILA — One of Lanao Del Sur's "most wanted" suspects for a murder case was killed in a shootout against police in Balabagan on Thursday, where 4 others were arrested, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In a statement, PNP Chief Gen. Debold Sinas said Sarao Mangadang, who has been "eluding arrest" for a decade, was supposed to be served his warrant until he "opened fire" in his alleged hideout in the municipality.

"They were about to serve the warrant in his hideout in Balagaban triggering a brief shootout with the lawmen wherein the suspect was wounded," said Sinas, citing a report from Police Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, PNP's regional director for Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

"He was brought by operatives to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by a physician," he added.

According to the statement, the suspect was issued an order of arrest in 2010 by Hon. Rasad Balindong, the presiding judge of Malabang, Lanao Del Sur's Regional Trial Court Branch 12.

A total of 4 people, meanwhile, were also arrested during the operation, one of which was identified as Akrudin Mangadang.

Police noted that he had with him a "fully-loaded" M-16 assault, which was confiscated.

Investigation is underway to identify the three other arrested suspects.

— With a report from Doland Castro, ABS-CBN News

