Palace: Cabinet to discuss resumption of limited face-to-face classes

MANILA — Cabinet members are set to discuss plans on conducting a dry run of limited face-to-face classes in select areas, Malacañang said on Thursday amid growing calls for the safe reopening of schools even as the country continued to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The matter will be taken up during the Cabinet meeting on Monday, Feb. 22, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said during the Palace briefing.

“Inaasahan po natin na pag-uusapan muli sa Cabinet meeting sa Lunes ang pilot limited face-to-face schooling ng ating mga kabataan,” Roque said.

(We expect that the Cabinet meeting on Monday will tackle the pilot limited face-to-face schooling of our youth.)

At the briefing, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said her department was preparing in case the president gives them the green light to pilot test the resumption of face-to-face or in-person classes.

“Naghahanda kami. Baka dadating na i-lift na ni President [Rodrigo Duterte] ang deferment ng pilot studies natin na ito,” she said.

(We’re preparing. The President might lift the deferment of our pilot studies.)

Briones cited a survey conducted by the Department of Education (DepEd), which she said showed that “more than 50 percent” of students are in favor of attending in-person classes.

A “significant portion” of teachers also want to hold limited in-person classes while parents remain undecided on the matter, she added.

Video courtesy of PTV

The government was supposed to hold the dry run on limited in-person classes in areas with low-risk of COVID-19 transmission last January but Duterte cancelled it amid the threat of the more infectious variant of the virus that emerged from the United Kingdom.

Briones reiterated that “stringent” conditions must be met before a school can implement limited in-person classes, such as securing the approval of the local government, getting written consent forms from parents, and ensuring students’ safety in public transportation, among others.

The education chief said prolonged school closures have an impact on the psychosocial welfare of students.

The Philippines is also the only country in Southeast Asia that has yet to hold in-person classes, even on a limited scale to supplement distance-learning modalities, she added.

In the past weeks, various groups have called on the government to safely reopen schools and conduct in-person classes, saying that the current distance learning setup is no longer feasible due to several issues faced by students, parents and teachers.

